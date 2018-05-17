WHOLLY OWNED:

In a deal that would bail out the family of senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, Kushner Cos. is nearing a deal with a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to salvage its investment in an over-leveraged Manhattan office tower, according to two people familiar with the talks.





The Qatar Investment Authority, which invests on behalf of Qatar's government, is the largest owner of the the unit, Brookfield Property Partners LP, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.