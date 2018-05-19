WHO'S STILL SURPRISED AT DONALD/NUNES AIDING VLAD?:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">If you follow right-wing media, he's basically already been named. In other words, he's blown, and I just hope the FBI was able to button things up before anyone was put in harm's way. This has been such outrageous conduct by Trump and his enablers. <a href="https://t.co/wtaqIzG7s9">https://t.co/wtaqIzG7s9</a></p>— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) <a href="https://twitter.com/matthewamiller/status/997654016627757056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 19, 2018</a></blockquote>

