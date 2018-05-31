May 31, 2018
WHERE THE WAR ENDS:
Pakistani President Signs Law Merging Tribal Areas With Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (RadioLiberty, May 31, 2018)
Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain has signed legislation that merges the country's tribal regions with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and therefore grants some 5 million people in the regions the same rights as other Pakistanis. [...]The legislation rids the northwestern tribal areas of what were seen as discriminatory laws under which those regions have been governed since the colonial rule of Britain.
