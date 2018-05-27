May 27, 2018
WHEN YOU HATE THE AMERICA THAT ACTUALLY EXISTS...:
Almost Half Of Republicans Believe Millions Voted Illegally In The 2016 Election (Sam Levine and Ariel Edwards-Levy, 5/27/18, HuffPost)
Forty-eight percent of Republicans said they believe between 3 million and 5 million people voted illegally in 2016, while 17 percent said they do not, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll. Another 35 percent of the GOP said they were unsure.
...you have to invent a different one in your head.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 27, 2018 2:49 PM