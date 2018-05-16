WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE AN APPARATCHIK WRITE YOUR REPORT:

Say, what's the difference between the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee?





The Senate Intelligence Committee isn't burdened with Devin Nunes.





Other than that, in delivering a statement on Wednesday, Senate Intel leadership backed up the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community.





"We see no reason to dispute the conclusions," Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said in a statement.





"There is no doubt that Russia undertook an unprecedented effort to interfere with our 2016 elections."





The Senate Intel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is still ongoing, but for the past few months, they've been going over the January 2017 assessment put together by top intelligence community officials.





So what were the exact points of that particular assessment:





The assessment found that Russia sought to interfere in the election for three reasons: to undermine U.S. democracy, to damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and to help Trump win the White House.