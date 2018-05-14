May 14, 2018
WHAT'S THE POINT OF THE CORRUPTION WITHOUT THE RACISM?:
Trump's hardline supporters sound alarm on his China moves (Jonathan Swan, Erica Pandey , 5/14/18, Axios)
President Trump's pivot on China has some of his most loyal supporters spooked.Why it matters: Several people outside the White House who have Trump's ear -- Fox News' Lou Dobbs and Laura Ingraham -- are publicly dissenting. And, internally, trade hardliners Peter Navarro and Robert Lighthizer are concerned about a Mnuchin-led deal that could give up on nailing China for its nefarious industrial practices.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 14, 2018 4:40 AM