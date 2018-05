WHAT'S LEFT TO NEGOTIATE?:





President Trump spoke late Saturday to South Korean President Moon Jae-in amid increasing concerns in the White House that North Korea is not serious about striking a deal on denuclearization, which has complicated planning for the upcoming Singapore summit.





Donald already gave Kim everything he was looking for in exchange for a humiliation.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 20, 2018 1:04 PM

