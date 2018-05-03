WHAT HAVE CHRISTIANS TO DO WITH NATIVISM IN THE FIRST PLACE?:

We are not told, however, to compromise our moral convictions for the sake of earthly relief, no matter how dire the crisis. We are not told to rationalize and justify sinful actions to preserve political influence or a popular audience. We are not told that the ends of good policies justify silence in the face of sin. Indeed -- and this message goes out specifically to the politicians and pundits who go on television and say things they do not believe (you know who you are) to protect this administration and to preserve their presence in the halls of the power -- there is specific scripture that applies to you:





"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!"





The president of the United States has paid hush money to a porn star -- apparently to cover up a tryst that occurred shortly after the birth of his son. And that's hardly his only affair. More than a dozen women have accused him of sexual assault or some form of sexual harassment. He has been caught lying, repeatedly and regularly. Yet there are numerous Christians of real influence and prominence who not only won't dare utter a negative word about the president, they'll vigorously turn the tables on his critics, noting the specks in his critics' eyes while ignoring the sequoia-sized beam in their own. [...]





Soon enough, the "need" to defend Trump will pass. He'll be gone from the American scene. Then, you'll stand in the wreckage of your own reputation and ask yourself, "Was it worth it?" The answer will be as clear then as it should be clear now. It's not, and it never was.