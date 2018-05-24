WHAT ELSE WOULD DEVIN AND DONALD BE DOING?:

Carrie Cordero, formerly an attorney in the Justice Department's National Security Division, said Flood's attendance created the appearance of impropriety.





"It creates the appearance that the briefing was set up for the purpose of the defense team learning what was going on in the investigation," she told The Daily Beast. "That's the optics of it. Whether or not that is really what's happening, we don't exactly know. But I can't think of any positive reason for him having been there."