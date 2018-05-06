WHAT ELSE HAVE THEY GOT?:

Over the years, there have been few more vocal or aggressive advocates for law enforcement than Rudolph W. Giuliani. A former top official at the Justice Department, a onetime prosecutor with a tough, crusading style, and a police-embracing mayor who ran New York on a law-and-order platform, Mr. Giuliani -- both in office and as a private citizen -- has spent the better part of his career stridently defending the country's crime-fighting class and fiercely lashing out at those who attack it.





But in his latest role as a lawyer for President Trump, Mr. Giuliani (who, like his client, is volatile by nature) appears to have made an abrupt change of course. In the past few days, he has launched a series of rants in the media, assailing his former colleagues in law enforcement -- and the work that they have done -- as Nazis, frauds and garbage.