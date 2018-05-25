May 25, 2018
WERE WE OUT OF STARS?:
Parents, children ensnared in 'zero-tolerance' border prosecutions (Curt Prendergast and Perla Trevizo, 5/19/18, Arizona Daily Star)
Alma Jacinto covered her eyes with her hands as tears streamed down her cheeks.The 36-year-old from Guatemala was led out of the federal courtroom without an answer to the question that brought her to tears: When would she see her boys again?Jacinto wore a yellow bracelet on her left wrist, which defense lawyers said identifies parents who are arrested with their children and prosecuted in Operation Streamline, a fast-track program for illegal border crossers.
