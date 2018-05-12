WE'RE GONNA NEED AN AWFUL LOT MORE MEXICANS:

The big pickup in job openings has done what's not ever been accomplished in the nearly two-decade history of this economic series -- there's now a job opening for every unemployed worker.





According to the latest data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, there were 6.55 million job openings in March. In March, there were 6.59 million unemployed, meaning there are 1.01 unemployed workers for every job.





In July 2009, just as the U.S. exited the Great Recession, there were 6.65 unemployed people for every available job.