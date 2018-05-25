WE ARE ALL PIGOVIAN NOW:

Automatic speed cameras on French roads are proving a healthy earner for the state with a record one billion euros pulled in over the past year. And the record will likely be broken next year.

There are some 4,600 speed cameras in France and they have never proved more lucrative.





While state accountants will be rubbing their hands with glee, drivers in France will be gnashing their teeth at the news that speed cameras handed out €1.01 billion of fines in 2017.





But the total sum paid out by motorists for all kinds driving offences was even more eye-watering with state coffers boosted by €1.97 in 2017. That's a nine percent rise on 2016.





That's a record haul for the state. But it looks like it won't stay in the record books too long, with 2018 set to bring in even more money.