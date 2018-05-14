WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

The team created simulations of the universe using the supercomputer architecture contained within the Evolution and Assembly of GaLaxies and their Environments (EAGLE) project. This is a UK-based collaboration that models some 10,000 galaxies over a distance of 300 million-light years, and compares the results with actual observations from the Hubble Telescope and other observatories.

[A] group of astronomers, including Luke Barnes from the University of Sydney in Australia and Jaime Salcido from Durham University in the UK, has published two papers in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society that show the dark energy and star formation balance isn't quite as fine as previous estimates have suggested.

The simulations allowed the researchers to adjust the amount of dark energy in the universe and watch what happened.





The results were a surprise. The research revealed that the amount of dark energy could be increased a couple of hundred times - or reduced equally drastically - without substantially affecting anything else.





"For many physicists, the unexplained but seemingly special amount of dark energy in our universe is a frustrating puzzle," says Salcido.





"Our simulations show that even if there was much more dark energy or even very little in the universe then it would only have a minimal effect on star and planet formation."





And this, he suggests, implies that life could potentially exist in many multiverse universes - ironically enough, an uncomfortable conclusion.





"The multiverse was previously thought to explain the observed value of dark energy as a lottery - we have a lucky ticket and live in the universe that forms beautiful galaxies which permit life as we know it," says Barnes.





"Our work shows that our ticket seems a little too lucky, so to speak. It's more special than it needs to be for life. This is a problem for the multiverse; a puzzle remains."





It is a puzzle that goes right to the heart of the matter: if the dark energy assumptions are flawed, does a multiverse even exist? The researchers acknowledge that their results do not preclude it - but they do diminish the likelihood.