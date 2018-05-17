May 17, 2018

WAY TO TAR YOUR LEGACY:

Paul Ryan Scrambles to Block Vote on DREAM Act (Eric Levitz, 5/17/18, New York)

Last September, Paul Ryan told Dreamers that they could "rest easy": Congress would take action to resolve the "serious humane issue" raised by President Trump's cancellation of Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Eight months later, Congress has done no such thing; former DACA recipients are already getting deported; and the speaker is scrambling to prevent moderate Republicans from forcing him to allow a vote on a bipartisan DREAM Act (which he knows would likely pass).

It's a simple test of decency that he's failing.
