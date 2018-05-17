WAY TO TAR YOUR LEGACY:

Last September, Paul Ryan told Dreamers that they could "rest easy": Congress would take action to resolve the "serious humane issue" raised by President Trump's cancellation of Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals (DACA).





Eight months later, Congress has done no such thing; former DACA recipients are already getting deported; and the speaker is scrambling to prevent moderate Republicans from forcing him to allow a vote on a bipartisan DREAM Act (which he knows would likely pass).



