VICTORY LAP:

After Roseanne Barr insulted Valerie Jarret and George Soros in language condemned as racist, prompting ABC to cancel Barr's hit sitcom, Jarrett said the matter should be a "teachable moment."





"First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment. I'm fine. I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense," the former Obama adviser said during an MSNBC town hall on racism.