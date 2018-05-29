VICTORY LAP:

May 29, 2018
Valerie Jarrett Responds to Roseanne's Tweet, Series Cancellation: 'Turn It Into a Teachable Moment' (Itay Hod, May 29, 2018, The Wrap)
After Roseanne Barr insulted Valerie Jarret and George Soros in language condemned as racist, prompting ABC to cancel Barr's hit sitcom, Jarrett said the matter should be a "teachable moment.""First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment. I'm fine. I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense," the former Obama adviser said during an MSNBC town hall on racism.
