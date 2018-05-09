May 9, 2018
USEFUL IDENTITARIANS:
Firm That Paid Cohen Bought 'Alt-Right.Co' (Daily Beast, 5/09/18)
Columbus Nova, the firm that paid Michael Cohen's shell company Essential Consultants, also bought alt-right website domains, according to an NBC News reporter. Columbus Nova, under the design manager's name Frederick Intrater, bought various alt-right-themed domains, including alt-right.co, alternate-rt.com, alt-rite.com.
Quite delicious that our Trumpbots are yesterday's fellow travellers.
