TRUMPBOTS AREN'T DEFENDING HIM...::





By January 2020, the Trump administration will have turned 400,000 people who are currently in the US legally into unauthorized immigrants.





The administration announced Friday that it is going to stop granting Temporary Protected Status -- a protection given to people in the wake of humanitarian disasters in their home countries -- to 57,000 Hondurans who've been living in the US for 20 years. They'll have one last chance to apply for TPS for 18 months and will lose their protections on January 5, 2020 -- making them unable to work in the US legally as of that date, and vulnerable to deportation.





Over the next two years, the Trump administration will strip TPS from immigrants from six different countries -- all but strangling the program.