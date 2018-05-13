May 13, 2018
TIME TO END THE NATIONAL PACT:
Lebanon's Hariri replaces chief of staff after election setback (Reuters, 5/13/18)
Despite Future's losses, Hariri is still the frontrunner to form the next government, as the Sunni Muslim leader with the biggest bloc in parliament. Lebanon's prime minister has to be a Sunni under its sectarian power sharing system.The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and factions and individuals that support its possession of weapons made significant gains last Sunday, winning more than half the seats in parliament.
