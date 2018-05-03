THEY'RE REAL AND THEY'RE SPECTACULAR:

He may have had a strategy, but Rudolph W. Giuliani hatched it almost entirely in secret.





The White House counsel had no idea. Neither did the White House chief of staff, nor the White House press secretary, nor the new White House lawyer overseeing its handling of the Russia investigation.





They watched, agog, as Giuliani, the president's recently installed personal attorney, freestyled on live television Wednesday night about the president's legal troubles and unveiled an explosive new fact: that Trump reimbursed his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to ensure her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.





Giuliani's attempt to defuse a ticking time bomb exposed Trump's failure to divulge the full story about the Daniels hush money and highlighted contradictory public statements from him and White House spokesmen. One month ago, Trump told reporters that he did not know about the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, or where Cohen got the money to make it.





Aides and advisers to the president -- who were scrambling Thursday morning to manage the fallout of Giuliani's interview with Sean Hannity, a Trump-friendly Fox News Channel host -- expressed a mixture of exasperation and horror. One White House official texted a reporter a string of emoji characters in response, including a tiny container of popcorn. [...]





Giuliani said in an interview with The Washington Post that he discussed the issue with Trump a few days ago and that they agreed that he would reveal details about the reimbursement.





"He was well aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with," Giuliani said.