THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:





Last year, a $6 bottle of red wine sold exclusively at Coles supermarkets in Melbourne received rave reviews from oenophiles at the Melbourne International Wine Competition, who gave it a unanimous gold rating during a blind taste test. The Aussie wine, St. Andrews Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, earned the coveted "double gold" medal from a panel of sommeliers, retail buyers and distributors, beating out 1,100 wine submissions from more than 10 countries around the world.





And last May, an $8 bottle of Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rose earned a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge (which is considered the Oscars of winemaking) that pits super-expensive wines against affordable ones to find the best. You can buy it at German discount grocery chain Aldi (which boasts seven New York City warehouse-style stores).





And you don't have to be a sommelier to have good taste.





"If you like it, it's good," retail spirits expert Gary Fisher tells Moneyish.