May 9, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
Massachusetts man stole Warhol paintings, sold fakes: prosecutors (Nate Raymond, 5/09/18, Reuters)
A Massachusetts man was arrested on Wednesday and accused by federal prosecutors of stealing two Andy Warhol paintings from a former college classmate and then using them to produce knockoffs that he sold on eBay.Brian Walshe, 43, sold two forged Warhols to the owner of a Los Angeles gallery for $80,000 in 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston.
