THERE IS NO SPAIN:

Catalan politicians are attempting to put forward former regional President Carles Puigdemont as a candidate for the region's presidency, despite a European arrest warrant issued by Spain. [...]





Catalonia held snap polls in December, called by the Spanish government, to form a new parliament after separatists led by Puigdemont tried to secede the region from Spain.





Secessionist parties maintained their majority, continuing the struggle between the national and regional governments.