May 6, 2018
THERE IS NO SPAIN:
Catalonia separatists propose Carles Puigdemont as new president (Al Jazeera, 5/06/18)
Catalan politicians are attempting to put forward former regional President Carles Puigdemont as a candidate for the region's presidency, despite a European arrest warrant issued by Spain. [...]Catalonia held snap polls in December, called by the Spanish government, to form a new parliament after separatists led by Puigdemont tried to secede the region from Spain.Secessionist parties maintained their majority, continuing the struggle between the national and regional governments.
