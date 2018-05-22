THE VAST-LAW ENFORCEMENT CONSPIRACY:

Mr. Giuliani's deference to Mr. Mueller has not been shared by Mr. Trump, who again accused the special counsel of running an office filled with partisan Democrats with conflicts of interest. But both Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani share a favorite target in James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, who was fired by the president last year and is now one of his most outspoken critics as well as a potential witness against him.





In some ways, that mirrors approaches taken by other politicians who came under fire, including Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton. During Watergate, Mr. Nixon's team dismissed accusations against him as trumped up by a hostile establishment, especially the news media. During the investigation into whether he lied under oath about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, Mr. Clinton's team repeatedly assailed the independent counsel, Kenneth W. Starr, and attributed the investigation to what Hillary Clinton called a "vast right-wing conspiracy."





Mr. Trump, however, is willing to go further in public than either of those presidents in pressing the law enforcement agencies that report to him to start or end politically charged investigations. And he has more tools to define the narrative the way he sees it. Neither Mr. Nixon nor Mr. Clinton had Twitter to spread the word, nor did they have the same extent of ideologically sympathetic media to echo their viewpoints the way Mr. Trump has Fox News and Breitbart News, among others.



