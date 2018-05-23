May 23, 2018
THE TRUTH VS. THE RIGHT'S VERSION OF THINGS:
In reversal, Giuliani now says Trump should do interview with Mueller team (Josh Dawsey, May 23, 2018, washington Post)
Giuliani said he was concerned that the president would become a target or that the interview would be a perjury trap, because the "truth is relative." The president's legal team continues to try to set limitations on an interview, including the duration and questions posed, he said."They may have a different version of the truth than we do," Giuliani said.
Rudy is at least demonstrating more self-awareness than the rest of the Trumpbots.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 23, 2018 4:58 PM