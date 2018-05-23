May 23, 2018

THE TRUTH VS. THE RIGHT'S VERSION OF THINGS:

In reversal, Giuliani now says Trump should do interview with Mueller team (Josh Dawsey, May 23, 2018, washington Post)

Giuliani said he was concerned that the president would become a target or that the interview would be a perjury trap, because the "truth is relative." The president's legal team continues to try to set limitations on an interview, including the duration and questions posed, he said.

"They may have a different version of the truth than we do," Giuliani said.

Rudy is at least demonstrating more self-awareness than the rest of the Trumpbots.

Posted by at May 23, 2018 4:58 PM

  

« IMAGINE IF EVERYONE WEREN'T MOVING OUT?: | Main | A DONALD IN TRAINING: »