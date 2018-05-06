THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

In the 466 days since he took the oath of office, President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims, according to The Fact Checker's database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement uttered by the president.





That's an average of nearly 6.5 claims a day.





When we first started this project for the president's first 100 days, he averaged 4.9 claims a day. Slowly, the average number of claims has been creeping up.





Indeed, since we last updated this tally two months ago, the president has averaged about 9 claims a day.





Our interactive graphic, created with the help of Leslie Shapiro and Kaeti Hinck of The Washington Post's graphics department, displays a running list of every false or misleading statement made by Trump. We also catalogued the president's many flip-flops, since those earn Upside-Down Pinocchios if a politician shifts position on an issue without acknowledging that he or she did so.





Trump has a proclivity to repeat, over and over, many of his false or misleading statements. We've counted at least 113 claims that the president has repeated at least three times, some with breathtaking frequency.