THE SENILE GUARD:



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 6, 2018 7:22 AM

Professor Dershowitz's meltdown does serve to illustrate how Donald defenders are using him. So long as they perceive Donald as pro-Israel, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant they are his bulldogs. But they'd all disappear the second he relented on immigration, Palestine, and/or the Iran trade deal.

