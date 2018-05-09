THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

[P]eterson is in the process of disrupting several 'markets'.





The first is the so-called alt-right. This always was a misleading label, because the alternative on offer is not to the conventional right. Rather, the variation is on the identity politics of the left. The alt-right offers a similar set of victimhood narratives, but with a different set of victims.





Peterson is accused by his stupider critics of having his alt-right tendencies of his own. They couldn't be more wrong:





"...his refusal of the consolations of group identity also puts him at odds with the alt-right. 'The alt-righters would say--and they've said this to me directly--'Peterson, you're wrong. Identity politics is correct. We just have to play to win.' I think that's a reprehensible attitude...'