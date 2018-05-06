May 6, 2018
THE REASON CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE WORKS IN THE WEST...:
Israeli troops shoot dead two Palestinians in southern Gaza Strip (Al Jazeera, 5/06/18)
The killing on Sunday of Baha Abdul Rahman Qdeih, 23, and Mohammad Khaled Abu Rideh, 20, raised the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers since a new wave of protests began on March 30 to at least 43.Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza's health ministry spokesman, said the two men were killed after Israeli soldiers opened fire of Khan Younis city in the southern part of the besieged enclave.
...is because the citizenry grows weary of violence against people who are demanding they live up to their own ideals. Whether Israel chooses to be Western is the open question.
