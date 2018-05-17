THE ANTI-HILLARY ZEAL OF THE PRESS:





In a massive article Wednesday on the FBI's 2016 snooping into the possible nexus between Russians and the Trump presidential campaign, reporters Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman and Nicholas Fandos include these two paragraphs:





In late October, in response to questions from The Times, law enforcement officials acknowledged the investigation but urged restraint. They said they had scrutinized some of Mr. Trump's advisers but had found no proof of any involvement with Russian hacking. The resulting article, on Oct. 31, reflected that caution and said that agents had uncovered no "conclusive or direct link between Mr. Trump and the Russian government."





The key fact of the article -- that the F.B.I. had opened a broad investigation into possible links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign -- was published in the 10th paragraph.





That's one heck of a concession: We buried the lead! In their book "Russian Roulette," authors Michael Isikoff and David Corn report that editors at the New York Times "cast the absence of a conclusion as the article's central theme rather than the fact of the investigation itself," contrary to the wishes of the reporters.