THE POINT IS TO PUNISH THEM FOR BEING MUSLIM:

As for ordinary Iranians, "gloom" appears to be the word of the day.





In his May 8 deal withdrawal announcement, President Donald Trump addressed "the long suffering people of Iran," characterizing his policy toward the Islamic Republic as one that "benefits all of Iran." He concluded his remarks by saying that "the future of Iran belongs to its people." A similar sentiment was echoed in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's May 21 outlining of the new US strategy toward Iran.





Among ordinary Iranians, there now seems to be a shared sense of distress, frustration and anger. These sentiments are clear whether at friendly gatherings, family visits, chats during taxi rides or heated dialogues among colleagues.





Sepideh Pourakbar, a young mother who works from home in the city of Karaj, 20 miles west of the capital Tehran, bitterly laughed off Trump's remarks, telling Al-Monitor, "Future? What future? Does he really care about us? I cannot believe that. My heart sank the very night I heard Mr. Trump's speech. I knew nothing good would come of it."





Young Iranians do not disagree with the notion of being in charge of their fates. "I do believe that the people of Iran are in charge of their future and are assets to their country," said Amirhossein Andalibi, a software engineer who works at a startup in Tehran. "We need equipment, software and hardware to work on applications or sites, for the sake of the country's development. But much of what we are looking for cannot be found here due to the sanctions in place."