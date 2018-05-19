May 19, 2018
THE MAN WHO EXPLAINED...:
BERNARD LEWIS, SCHOLAR AND POLITICAL ADVISOR, DEAD AT 101 (Jerusalem Post, MAY 20, 2018)
Lewis was a leading scholar on Oriental and Middle Eastern studies. His study of antisemitism, Semites and Anti-Semites was a cry against Soviet and Arab attempts to delegitimize Israel. In other works, he argued Arab rage against Israel was disproportionate to other tragedies or injustices in the Muslim world.Though a champion for Israel, Lewis was an often controversial figure, on this subject and others. He was accused of being a "genocide denier" for his views on the Armenian genocide. His support of the Iraq War has also brought criticism.
...what went wrong.
