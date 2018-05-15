THE LAST AMERICAN NOVELIST:

Once asked to describe his get-up, Mr. Wolfe replied brightly, "Neo-pretentious."





It was a typically wry response from a writer who found delight in lacerating the pretentiousness of others. He had a pitiless eye and a penchant for spotting trends and then giving them names, some of which -- like "Radical Chic" and "the Me Decade" -- became American idioms.





His talent as a writer and caricaturist was evident from the start in his verbal pyrotechnics and perfect mimicry of speech patterns, his meticulous reporting, and his creative use of pop language and explosive punctuation.





"As a titlist of flamboyance he is without peer in the Western world," Joseph Epstein wrote in the The New Republic. "His prose style is normally shotgun baroque, sometimes edging over into machine-gun rococo, as in his article on Las Vegas which begins by repeating the word 'hernia' 57 times."





William F. Buckley Jr., writing in National Review, put it more simply: "He is probably the most skillful writer in America -- I mean by that he can do more things with words than anyone else."