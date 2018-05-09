THE GOP IS NOT THE rIGHT:





The candidates favored by the oddsmakers didn't win every single race in the four-state primaries held today: Republican U.S. representative Robert Pittenger of North Carolina lost his party's nomination for another term in a rematch with 2016 opponent Mark Harris. Other than that, though, this was simply not a night for upsets. The big shocker many had anticipated, a West Virginia GOP Senate nomination for rogue ex-con Don Blankenship, emphatically didn't happen. You can say the same about dogs that did not bark in the other three states' primary election results.





Of course, Donald was sui generis in 2016 as well, with all the other Rightwingers flaming out in the primaries there too. It's why the bottom of the ticket was able to carry him into office, outpolling his substantially.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2018 2:48 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd