May 16, 2018
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING:
Trump team ready to 'pressure' Mueller at probe's one-year mark (DARREN SAMUELSOHN, 05/16/2018, Politico)
"When Comey closed [the case] in July -- although I think it was a complete whitewash -- I'd like to have them do that for us," the former New York mayor said.
Helpful of the Mayor to admit Donald needs a cover-up.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2018 4:24 AM
