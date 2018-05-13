THE ENTIRE POINT OF THE wOt IS TO DESTABILIZE THE MIDDLE EAST:





French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone conversation on Saturday that he was extremely worried about stability in the Middle East, Macron's office said.





While Shi'a dominated states have made great strides, the Sunni Arab world is mired in various forms of anti-democratic regime. Sa'udi Arabia is the big enchilada to be toppled.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 13, 2018 9:19 AM

