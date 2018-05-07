THE ENTIRE POINT IS TO ENABLE...:

May 7, 2018
Hayden: Don't work for Trump administration (LUIS SANCHEZ - 05/06/18, The Hill)
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said in a new interview that he would advise against working for the Trump administration, Yahoo News reported.Hayden said in a Yahoo podcast that he's had difficulty watching top officials try to defend President Trump."The longer they were in the administration, the more their personal credentials were being threatened," Hayden said. "At what point do you stop being a guard rail and become an enabler and a legitimizer?"
...the Nativism. Donald is a prop.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2018 4:39 AM