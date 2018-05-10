THE DEFENSE OF DONALD IS NOT CONSISTENT WITH THE PRACTICE OF LAW:

Firm partners had chafed over Mr. Giuliani's public comments about payments that another of Mr. Trump's lawyers, Michael D. Cohen, made to secure the silence of a pornographic film actress who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump. The president has denied her allegations. In interviews, Mr. Giuliani suggested that such payments were common at his firm.





"That was money that was paid by his lawyer, the way I would do, out of his law firm funds," he said on Fox News.





He added, "Michael would take care of things like this like I take care of this with my clients."





The New York Times asked Greenberg Traurig several times to explain those remarks over the past week.