THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

The law was initially blocked by a federal district court judge in Arkansas, but a three-judge panel at the court of appeals in St. Louis vacated the decision.





If the ban permanently goes into effect, two of the state's three facilities that perform abortions would very likely close and surgical abortion would be the only option for women in the state.





"This is very good news for people who care about the safety of women in Arkansas," said Family Council Executive Director Jerry Cox in a statement, adding, "This is a pro-life victory not only for the women of Arkansas, but for women across the nation. I'm sure other states will be looking at Arkansas and considering following our example."