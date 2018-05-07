THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

The musical's creative team, following other pop culture phenoms from "Star Wars" to "Downton Abbey," has created "Hamilton: The Exhibition," which will open in November in Chicago, where the musical has been running since 2016, and then move to other cities.





The project differs from other brand-extending entertainment-industry gallery ventures in one key respect: Because this musical is a work of nonfiction, based on Alexander Hamilton's life, the museum-style exhibition aspires to historical accuracy, and has been developed in consultation with experts at Yale and Harvard. The exhibition's creators -- much of the same team that put together the musical -- say they are seeking to answer questions asked by the show's fans.





"There was no way of anticipating the fact that 'Hamilton' has sparked this interest in this era, and in this founder who didn't really get his due," Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of the musical, said. "This is much more historically rigorous than two hours of musical theater could ever possibly be, and it really is to satisfy the demand of people who learn a little bit in our show and want to know more."