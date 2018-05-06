THAT'S TWICE AS LONG AS YOU'RE PRODUCTIVE EACH DAY:

The other day I heard a story about something so odd yet compelling that I have not been able to stop thinking about it.





It happened in the Australian city of Hobart where the boss of a financial advice firm started working part-time after his wife -- a new mother -- began treatment for cancer.





Jonathan Elliot found he could get as much work done in five hours as he had in his previous eight, so he had a thought: why not see if everyone else in the company could do the same?





At the start of last year, the 30-odd staff at his firm, Collins SBA, began a trial of a five-hour day, with no cut in their pay. They had to start between 8am and 9am and get their work done by 1pm or 2pm. After that, most were free to hit the golf course, play with their children or whatever else they felt like. The reception desk stayed open all day and urgent client needs were met.





Despite fears the move could blow up the business, it has worked so well to date that there are no plans to end it, says Claudia Parsons, the firm's operations director.





"It's been life-changing," she told me last week. Sick days have plunged. Talented recruits have been hired. Some advisers have done record levels of new business. Clients did not mind waiting a few hours to see an adviser. The firm's bottom line seems unaffected.