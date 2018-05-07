THANKS, W:

In advance of national elections next weekend, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is the front-runner here, and if he ultimately prevails, he will make political history as a Shiite politician in this overwhelmingly ­Sunni city.





The electoral strength of Abadi and his ticket in Mosul, the country's second-largest city, underscores his nationwide popularity and bodes well for his reelection, which U.S. officials have repeatedly indicated they would like to see.





But beyond that, Abadi's success in a place that had been the jewel of the Islamic State -- an extremist Sunni group -- would represent an opening for cooperation between Sunni and Shiite Muslims in a country long bedeviled by sectarian grievance and violence.