May 18, 2018
THANKS, JERRY:
California gains nearly 40,000 jobs, and unemployment falls to record low (Andrew Khouri, MAY 18, 2018, LA Times)
California added 39,300 net new jobs in April, as the unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to a new record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. [...]In April, the U.S. unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, but wages rose only slightly faster than inflation -- up 2.6% from a year earlier. In California, average hourly earnings climbed even slower, rising 2.3% from a year earlier to $30.65 in April.
