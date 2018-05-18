THANKS, JERRY:

California added 39,300 net new jobs in April, as the unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to a new record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. [...]





In April, the U.S. unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, but wages rose only slightly faster than inflation -- up 2.6% from a year earlier. In California, average hourly earnings climbed even slower, rising 2.3% from a year earlier to $30.65 in April.