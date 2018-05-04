THANKS DONALD!:

One of the ways of pushing back against Islamophobia, US Muslims have found, is becoming more politically active and engage in electoral politics to change what they see as a biased shift in their country.





"The bright side of all of this is that over the past several years Muslims have climbed steadily in the percentage that report being registered to vote," said Dalia Mogahed, ISPU's director of research and former adviser on Muslim affairs during the Barack Obama administration.





"While things have gotten a lot harder, the response in many cases is greater engagement, not isolation ... Muslims are less satisfied with the direction of the country but they are more politically engaged."





The poll found that almost 75 percent of Muslims said they were registered to vote, an increase of seven percentage points over last year's numbers. That last tally itself was eight percentage points higher than the 2016 mark, the report said, showing that the figure is steadily climbing.





More than 90 American Muslims, nearly all of them Democrats, are running for public office across the country this year, an unprecedented number that marks an exceptional rise for a diverse group that typically has been underrepresented in American politics.