May 3, 2018
Teacher of the Year hands Trump letters from her refugee students (Allie Malloy, 5/02/18, CNN)
National Teacher of the Year award winner Mandy Manning came to the White House with one goal in mind: to elevate the profile of her refugee and immigrant students with President Donald Trump.In a phone interview with CNN, Manning said she had done just that, delivering handwritten letters from her students directly to the President when meeting with him one on one Wednesday.
