SIC TRANSIT TRUMPISM:

Tuesday night could have theoretically gone better for Mitch McConnell, but not by much. Voters selected Republican Senate nominees in three states that were won overwhelmingly by Donald Trump in 2016, and instead of picking wacky outsiders who could torpedo the party's chances in November, the rank-and-file opted for nominees who should be able to capably carry the torch for the next six months. All three nominees will keep Republicans' hopes of keeping control of the Senate next year alive and well.