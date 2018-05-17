May 17, 2018
SCRATCH A TERRORIST, FIND A TRUMPIE:
Witnesses: Stephen Paddock Ranted About a Government Plot to Seize Guns Prior to Las Vegas Shooting (Adam K. Raymond, 5/17/18, New York)
Less than a month before he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock ranted to a new friend about a supposed government plot to confiscate guns from the American public. The man, whose statement is among many released by investigators this week, told authorities that he met Paddock just weeks before the massacre after the 58-year-old answered an online ad for "schematics to convert semi-automatic guns to fire automatically," the AP reports.
