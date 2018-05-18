SCHROEDINGER'S SIX FEET UNDER BUT HE'S STILL GOT RHYTHM:

As debate in Washington heats up over climate change and transparency in science, the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine held a quiet meeting last week to discuss just how consistent the results are across climate studies.





The verdict, for those who follow the science, wasn't too surprising. There's broad agreement among climate studies that global warming is happening and human-driven. But as scientists work to zero in on exact forecasts of future temperatures and precipitation under a given amount of greenhouse gas emissions, they are still seeing a wide range of results. "The spread has gotten tighter, but it hasn't gotten super tight," is how NASA climate researcher Gavin Schmidt puts it. [...]





The National Academies meeting comes at a time when scientists, critics, and the public alike are deep in discussions about reproducing findings in science. There's been vigorous debate among scientists about how well results in social science and clinical medicine hold up when others try to duplicate them. Distressing findings--one effort to reproduce 100 top psychology studies found less than half of them worked a second time--have led to calls for fixing the system.