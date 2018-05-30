SATING WIMPY:

A new U.S. intelligence assessment has concluded that North Korea does not intend to give up its nuclear weapons any time soon, three U.S. officials told NBC News -- a finding that conflicts with recent statements by President Donald Trump that Pyongyang intends to do so in the future. [...]





"Everybody knows they are not going to denuclearize," said one intelligence official who read the report, which was circulated earlier this month, days before Trump canceled the originally scheduled summit.





In an odd twist, a list of potential concessions by North Korea in the CIA analysis included the possibility that Kim Jong Un may consider offering to open a Western hamburger franchise in Pyongyang as a show of goodwill, according to three national security officials.





It suggests Kim is interested in a peaceful gesture to an American president whose love of fast-food burgers is well known -- and who, during the 2016 campaign, had said he wanted to talk nukes over a burger with the North Korean leader.