RIDERS ON THE STORM:

Speaking last night on Fox News with the hanging Judge Jeanine--a possible future candidate for the Supreme Court--Giuliani explained, 'I'm not an expert on the facts.' Apparently not. Today on ABC News Giuliani suggested that Trump could take plead the 5th amendment, a move that Trump before he became president declared was proof positive of guilt. When asked if Trump had paid off other women, Guiliani replied, 'I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes.'





The only question remaining is how much more damage Trump allows Guiliani to create. Giuliani, who called Jared Kushner 'disposable' last week, may soon discover that the term applies to him as well. But perhaps Trump has been distracted for the nonce from Giuliani's one-man wrecking show by the appearance of Stormy Daniels on Saturday Night Live, where she warned him, 'A storm's a coming', baby.' Indeed it is. Even Trump's most loyal janissary, Kellyanne Conway, refused to stand by the old boy on CNN with Jake Tapper on Sunday morning. Queried about Trump's contradictory responses to the $130,000 in payments to Daniels to keep mum about their sexual tryst, she responded, 'You've got to look at his tweets, because he responds to that. And that's, honestly Jake, that's the best I can do given my limited visibility in the legal matters.'